BLACKPINK Lisa's New Single <i>Born Again</i> Is An All-Girls Affair. Bonus - Doja Cat And Raye

Hey music lovers, Lisa has just dropped her new single Born Again, and it is a total vibe! The track is part of Blackpink's debut solo album Alter Ego. The song features an all-girls collaboration with Doja Cat and Raye. The opening of the over 4-minute video sets the tone perfectly with a definition of Born Again, “The transformation into a new woman who embraces her freedom to become the person she desires to be.” Talk about a powerful start.

Lisa takes the lead and drives the song with its disco-infused beats and electro-pop elements. Raye joins in on the first verse and chorus, and then the baton passes to Doja Cat, who drops an unforgettable verse as the song builds to its peak. Throughout the video, the trio rocks dramatic black outfits, but towards the end, they switch things up with chic all-white looks. We simply get enough of this fierce transformation.

Check out the video below:

Born Again gives us just a sneak peek of what's coming on Alter Ego, releasing on February 28. The album will feature five distinct characters – Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni and Speedi – each one representing a different personality.

Before Born Again, Lisa dropped three tracks from Alter Ego – New Woman, Moonlit Floor and Rockstar.

In addition to her solo debut, Lisa is preparing for her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3. She'll be the second Blackpink member to appear in an HBO series, following Jennie's acting debut in The Idol, which premiered in June 2023. The first episode of the new season of The White Lotus is set to drop on February 16.

Meanwhile, Blackpink – featuring Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa – is gearing up for an epic 2025 world tour. The official teaser was dropped on Wednesday, and it is nothing short of spectacular. The video, shared on Instagram, starts with breathtaking aerial shots of a massive stadium filled with thousands of fans. And then, the Blackpink powerhouse squad hits the stage. Click here to read the full story.