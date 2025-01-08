Matthew Perry Left A Note For Lisa Kudrow Inside '<i>Friends</i>' Cookie Jar In 2004. She Found It After His Death

Lisa Kudrow recently opened up about her close friend and late actor Matthew Perry. The actress, who recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, shared that she found a note left by Matthew inside the "Friends" cookie jar (after his death), which he had gifted her after filming the series finale in January 2004.

The conversation began when the host asked the actress if she had ever taken any props from a set, to which Lisa admitted she had, though she kept the specifics to herself.

When Drew asked about the Friends cookie jar, she said, "Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode. I had recently found the note he had in it for me. I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it... Timing is everything."

ICYDK, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and their Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer worked together for 10 years on the beloved NBC sitcom, which aired for 236 episodes.

Matthew Perry tragically died in October 2023 at the age of 54. Lisa paid tribute to her late co-star by sharing a photo of the two from the NBC Upfronts, taken after they filmed the Friends pilot.

In her post, she wrote, "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'"

"Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew," she added.

