Oscars 2025: Missing From This Year's In Memoriam Segment - Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty And Tony Todd

The 2025 Oscars not only showcased Hollywood's biggest stars but also highlighted some notable snubs that stirred discussions during the night's ceremony.

One of the most poignant moments came during the traditional 'In Memoriam' segment, where the Academy honoured those we lost in the past year.

Among those remembered were iconic figures like David Lynch, James Earl Jones and Donald Sutherland.

However, there were some glaring omissions, including Michelle Trachtenberg, who died just days before the Oscars. Other missing names included Tony Todd, Chance Perdomo, Alain Delon, Tony Roberts (known for Annie Hall), Linda Lavin, Martin Mull and Olivia Hussey (Romeo and Juliet).

Gene Hackman, who was found dead alongside his wife just before the ceremony, was remembered with a heartfelt tribute by Morgan Freeman, who had worked with the late actor on Unforgiven and Under Suspicion.

In the same segment, the Academy also honoured notable names like Gena Rowlands, Teri Garr, Maggie Smith, Shelley Duvall, Roger Corman and Robert Towne.

The evening was not without its emotional moments. Zoe Saldana, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Emilia Perez, delivered a heartfelt speech that brought her to tears.