<i>BLACKPINK's</i> Lisa Brings Glamour To <i>The White Lotus</i> Season 3 Premiere

BLACKPINK member Lisa is all set to make her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3.

On Monday, the singer attended the show's premiere at Los Angeles with the rest of the cast. Lisa wore a stunning custom gown by Miss Sohee.

The bodice of the dress was modelled after the white lotus flower and was adorned with beautiful pearls that resembled exquisite water drops. The skirt's canary yellow fabric left a long trail behind her. The bespoke gown was a reimagining of a Miss Sohee haute couture piece from the SS24 show. Lisa also carried a single yellow lotus, crafted by Thai designer SARRAN.

In conversation with Variety, Lisa talked about her acting debut. “I don't know what to feel right now. I'm just so excited. I can't wait for all of you guys to watch this show."

The debutant added, "It is my first acting [experience] so I don't know what to expect on set but everybody just being so supportive, helped me a lot. So thank you, everyone.”

Lisa plays an employee of the titular luxury hotel chain in The White Lotus Season 3, which is set in Thailand. The first and second seasons of the show were set in Hawaii and Sicily, respectively.

Both previous seasons followed similar storylines in which groups of troubled vacationers unleash their worst and the most privileged impulses at the idyllic White Lotus resort, as their exploits intersect with hotel staff members.

Joining Lisa in the Thailand iteration are Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, and Julian Kostov.

The new season of The White Lotus is set to premiere on February 16, 2025, at 9 pm EST/PST on HBO, with new episodes dropping weekly. The episodes will release a day later in India, on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio Cinema Premium.