Poo, Geet And More: Celebrating Kareena Kapoor On Screen

Image instagrammed by Kareena. (Courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

One of Bollywood's most popular actresses Kareena Kapoor is set to turn a year older on September 21. With her acting debut in 2000 with the film Refugee she made her mark in the entertainment industry with her roles in Asoka opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... Later she also worked in films like Chameli, Dev, Omkara, Jab We Met, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Kurbaan, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Laal Singh Chaddha, among others. She has played various characters throughout her career that left everyone awestruck.

Let's take a look at some of her remarkable performances.

Pooja Sharma or Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Back in 2001, when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released, Poo, one of Kareena Kapoor characters became popular and everyone still remembers her dialogue Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago!. Her glamorous look and style made her role everyone's favourite. She played a character who never lived the life she wanted.

Geet from Jab We Met

In 2007, the free-spirited Geet won our hearts by teaching us to live in the moment. Her lively and cheerful character became an inspiration for many. She knew how to live life to the fullest and never hesitated to do what her heart said. She speaks her heart out and her chemistry with Aditya Dharamraj Kashyap, played by Shahid Kapoor was adored by everyone.

Pia Sahastrabudhhe from 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi-starrer film was loosely based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. While the trio succeeded in grabbing the eyeballs, Kareena's character as Doctor Pia was also loved by everyone. People enjoyed watching Pia and Rancho (Aamir Khan)'s pairing on-screen.

Chameli in Chameli

Kareena gave her breakthrough performance as a prostitute in the movie. She made her mark in the titular role. Her body language and accent well complimented the personality of Chameli. The critically acclaimed film depicts an interaction between an investment banker (played by Rahul Bose) and Chameli on a single night after his car breaks down in the red light district.

Kalindi Malhotra from Veere Di Wedding

Just when Kalindi is set to marry the love of her life, she learns she isn't ready for commitment. Kalindi, who has grown up without a family, is unsure whether she can fit in with a traditional big-fat Punjabi household. She cancels the wedding days before the set date puts herself and her wants first place and comes out of the rituals and stereotypes that are set for women in society.

Kareena is all set to be seen in the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Surely, this time also she will make her character memorable.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)