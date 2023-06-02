Birthday Girl Sonakshi Sinha's Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal Wished Her Like This

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal. (courtesy: iamzahero)

On Sonakshi Sinha's 36th birthday, actor Zaheer Iqbal, rumoured to be dating the actress, shared happy pictures with the birthday girl on social media and he wrote, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna (some people will keep talking, it's their job). Anways...You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep "roaring" and soaring always. May you see more of the world than anyone ever has. May you always live the mermaid life. Always be happy. I love you." Sonakshi Sinha and Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal are rumoured to be dating since 2020. They co-starred in the film Double XL. They also featured together in a music video titled Jodi Blockbuster last year.

See Zaheer Iqbal's post here:

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha wished the actress with these throwback pictures and he wrote, "How beautiful times have gone by. On this great and auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment and great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength and everything you have."

times have gone by. On this great & auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment & great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength & everything you have pic.twitter.com/BSqf0XjCTn — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 2, 2023

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan.

The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Mission Mangal, among others. She was also seen in Double XL with Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi. The actress starred in the hit series Dahaad recently. She will next be seen in the film Kakuda.