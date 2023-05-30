A Sneak Peek Into Sonakshi Sinha's New House In Mumbai

Image was shared by Sonakshi Sinha. (courtesy: aslisona)

Dahaad star Sonakshi Sinha treated her fans on Tuesday to some pictures of her new house in Mumbai. In the pictures, we can see Sonakshi Sinha posing while unpacking the furniture in her new house. From the pictures, it is evident that the actress is in the process of moving in. We also can't help but notice the stunning view of the sea and Bandra Worli Sea Link from her house. Sharing the images, Sonakshi expressed that "adulting is hard". Her caption read, "Adulting - hard! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. aaargh!!! Doing up a house is not easy."

A few weeks earlier, Sonakshi Sinha spoke about the objectifying nature of the dialogues of her film Rowdy Rathore. Sonakshi Sinha admitted candidly that she would not feature in such scenes today. The actress told Film Companion, “Today where I stand, I would never do something like that. I was so young then that I was not thinking in this direction. For me, it was a fact that I am doing a film with Prabhu Deva. I am doing a film with Akshay Kumar, oh my god – who would say no to something like that? Sanjay Leela Bhansali was producing it. Why would I say no? At that time, my thinking was very very different. Today, if I would read a scene like that, I would not do it. I have garnered enough experience. I have matured as a person…Things change with time, and so have I.”

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is being praised for her role in Amazon Prime'sDahaad. In NDTV's review of Dahaad, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The performances are marked by restraint and impressive acuity, with Sonakshi Sinha shining in a role that gives her room to convey a gamut of emotions. Vijay Verma stands out as the seemingly meek Hindi professor. Gulshan Devaiah is terrific as an incorruptible police officer. Sohum Shah delivers a flawless performance as the conflicted cop.”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Kakuda and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.