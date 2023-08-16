Birthday Boy Saif Ali Khan Chose The Pic Kareena Kapoor Posted For Him. What's Not To Like?

Saif Ali Khan with Kareena. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan, 53 today, got the best birthday wish from wife Kareena Kapoor. The actress shared a picture of herself and Saif chilling by the pool. It appears to be from their recent European holiday. Kareena's caption on the post was the definition of adorable. She wrote, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram...Even though he's in front of me smiling away...And why not? It's his birthday...May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my ultimate lover...There truly is no one like you...Kind, generous, crazy. OK I can go on writing all day but gotta go eat cake."

See Kareena Kapoor's post for Saif Ali Khan here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6, and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, to name a few.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha last year. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Last year, he starred in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor will next be seen in a film with Jr NTR.