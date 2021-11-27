Bipasha Basu's Post For Husband Karan Singh Grover Is All Things Mushy

Bipasha Basu shared this image. (Image courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who are now back from their Vaishno Devi trip, have dropped a mushy reel on Instagram. Bipasha Basu on Friday evening, shared an adorable reel with her husband Karan Singh Grover, on her Instagram handle. The actress can be seen in a video that has the song Bana Re song in the background. Bipasha Basu was all goofy with her husband Karan Grover. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: "he ate all my expensive night cream." She added hashtags like #funnycouplereels #couplereels #husbandandwife #couplegoals #monkeylove #trendingreels and #latenight

The couple was last seen for their Vaishno Devi trip from there they shared a series of pictures, on their Instagram handles. Bipasha Basu wrote: "Jai mata di magical darshan, Thank you to the Vaishno Devi shrine board and Jammu police for all the amazing work they do," The actress also added hashtags like #vaishnodevi #jaimatadi #blessed #grateful #vaishnodevishrineboard and #jammupolice

Bipasha Basu got married to Karan Singh Grover in 2016. She has featured in over 50 films and never fails to entertain us through her social media posts. On the work front Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut with Ajnabee in 2001 and was later seen in Alone, Raaz 3, Dhoom 2, Phir Hera Pheri, Player, Jism among others.