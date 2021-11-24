Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Visit Vaishno Devi Temple, Share Pics

Karan Singh Grover shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamksgofficial)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover packed their bags and took a trip to Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu this week. The couple, on Wednesday, shared pictures from their trip on their respective Instagram profile. Bipasha Basu posted a video collage, in which she can be seen visiting the temple with her husband. "Blessed," she wrote in her caption and added hashtags like #vaishnodevi #blessed #grateful #traveladdict and #handinhand. Karan Singh Grover shared a set of photos featuring himself, Bipasha and some of their friends and wrote: "When she calls, we go... #vaishnodevi #jaimatadi."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had a beautiful wedding in April 2016. The couple got married as per Bengali traditions.

They are one of the adorable couples in Bollywood. Earlier this month, the actress posted an ROFL video of Karan Singh Grover showing how he entertains her at their home. She wrote: "Over the years he has given his most priceless performances on this very spot... I have a live comedy channel on... sharing a glimpse." Watch the video here:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have worked together in a web-series titled Dangerous. The actress is known for her performances in Raaz, No Entry, Omkara, Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum and Race.

Before making her debut in films, Bipasha Basu was a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai.

Karan Singh Grover has been a part of many TV shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Dil Dosti Dance, to name a few. He starred as Mr Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 for some time. He is currently working in Qubool Hai 2.0.