Bipasha Basu's Maldives Posts Are All About Neon Love

Bipasha Basu's husband Karan Singh Grover's Maldives look has been all about getting that tan. Oh, and also some "sun, sand, sea and spice... The bare necessities" and a "floating lunch.

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu was a presenter on the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. The actress is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others.

Karan Singh Grover has been a part of many TV shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Dil Dosti Dance, to name a few. He starred as Mr Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 for some time. After he quit the show, Karan Patel stepped into his shoes.