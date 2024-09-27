Bipasha Basu Once Wanted To Turn Vegetarian For Her Boyfriend

Bipasha Basu once revealed that she almost turned vegetarian for a person she was once dating when she was 15. In an old Times Entertainment interview, Bipasha said that she also thought of wearing only salwar-kameez. "Ask anyone who has dated me. In fact, ask my mom. I once wanted to turn vegetarian from being a hardcore carnivore, for love. I even told my mom that I was only going to wear salwar-kameez! She almost fainted. I've always been a spaghetti-and-shorts kinda person. I was 15 then, of course," Bipasha said. She added, "No man can tell me what to wear anymore," Bipasha Basu said in an old interview.

Bipasha Basu is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others. The actress was a supermodel before entering films. She was also a presenter of the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajnabee in 2001. In the 2018 film Welcome to New York, the actress made a cameo appearance as herself.

Bipasha Basu and actor Karan Singh Grover welcomed a baby girl in November 2022 and they named her Devi. Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous.