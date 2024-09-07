Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Ananya Panday, Bipasha Basu And Other Stars Are Celebrating

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, everyone. The festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh began yesterday (September 6) and will be observed for 10 days. Like many others, our favourite celebrities have also joined in the festive celebrations. From dressing in their ethnic best to seeking blessings from the deity and decorating their homes with Ganesh idols, the film and television industry is glowing with vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi preparations. Let us take a look at how some of the stars are celebrating this auspicious occasion.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home on Instagram. In the pics, the Call Me Bae star was wearing a mint green ethnic OOTD. Folding her hands in front of the deity, the actress smiled beamingly. “Welcome home Bappppa,” she wrote.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by visiting the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The power couple was seen greeting the people at the temple premises. While Deepika was draped in a green embroidered saree, Ranveer opted for a cream-coloured kurta and pyjamas. Surrounded by tight security, they walked hand-in-hand and flashed beaming smiles.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's celebrations were all things cute. Why? Well, in a video posted on Instagram by the actress, the couple's daughter Devi was heard welcoming “Gannu Baba” by singing Ganpati Bappa Morya. In the clip, she played with a multi-hued bandhanwar (a door hanging), featuring carved-out Ganesh illustrations. “Devi Welcoming Gannu Baba with her sweet singing. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” captioned Bipasha.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their home by chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” in union. Oh, their son Ayaan Bijlani also joined his parents in the fun session. In a video shared by Arjun on his Instagram Stories, the actor, his wife, and their son was seated in a car. Arjun also sported a red tilak on his forehead.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee dropped a video on her Instagram timeline featuring different types of Ganesh idols. She decorated a tiered stand with flower petals. More floral arrangements and diyas were seen at her home shrine. A few seconds into the video, Devoleena's husband Shahnawaz Shaikh carried the Ganesh idol home. “Welcoming Bappa into our home with open hearts and joyous spirits!” read the side note.

Mandar Chandwadkar

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Mandar Chandwadkar could not hide his smile as he immersed himself in the festive spirit. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor grooved to devotional music as he brought home the idol.

Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh shared a picture of Lord Ganesh on her Instagram Stories. Without adding any caption, Bharti simply dropped red hearts and prayer emojis.

Sharvari

Munjya fame Sharvari had a unique celebration in mind on Ganesh Chaturthi. She wrapped herself in a 35-year-old Kanjivaram heirloom saree in a vibrant purple shade. The six-yard wonder was passed from her grandmother to her mother and finally to her. “Ganpati Bappa Morya. The most magical time of the year & my moooooosssst favourite festival is here! My saree this year is a 35-year-old Kanjivaram saree passed down from my Aaji to my Aai and to me today! Grateful & Thankful for this year. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” read her caption.

The celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi will conclude with the Visarjan ceremony on September 17.