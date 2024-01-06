Bipasha Basu, In A Maldives State Of Mind, Shares Pics From Holiday

Bipasha Basu shared this image. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are holidaying in the Maldives. On Saturday, the actress shared pictures of herself from her holiday in the island nation. In one of the pictures, Bipasha Basu can be seen soaking up the sun. In another click, she can be seen digging into a Maldives staple - the floating breakfast as she chills in the pool. Bipasha Basu's beach style was full of kaftans. Sharing a picture from her pool time, Bipasha Basu wrote, "And we eat." Check out Bipasha Basu's Instagram stories here:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover ushered in 2024 with this post and they wrote, "The most unforgettable year of our lives. Full of joy, love, celebration and pinch of extreme suffering, pain and chaos. All the ingredients required to make us a stronger, better and upgraded version of us. All happened exactly how it was decided by us. Wouldn't change a thing."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a baby girl in November 2022 and they named her Devi. Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others. The actress was a supermodel before entering films. She was also a presenter of the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajnabee in 2001.