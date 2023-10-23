Durga Puja 2023: Bipasha Basu's Ashtami Celebrations With Daughter Devi And Husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu with family. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu celebrated Durga Ashtami with her husband Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi. The actress has dropped a video from their visit to a Puja pandal. The clip shows Devi, comfortable in her dad's arms, and Bipasha pointing at the idol of Goddess Durga. For the occasion, Bipasha and Karan picked their festive best. But what caught our eyes was little Devi in a red saree. Bipasha draped a stunning sea green saree on the fuchsia pink blouse. Karan, on the other hand, slipped into a plain white kurta pyjama. Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote, “Durga Durga (folded hands emoticon)”.

After seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu also posed for the paparazzi. The actress also wished everyone “Subho Ashtami”.

A few days back, Bipasha shared a video of herself holding her baby girl. In the clip, Devi is seen wearing a pink printed garara set.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu made a comeback on the ramp this year at Lakme Fashion Week. The actress walked the runway for fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra at the grand finale of LFW. Bipasha expressed her gratitude by sharing a video of herself. The actress wrote, “Truly was a grand finale for Lakme Fashion Week. Bibhu Mohapatra, it was a pleasure being your muse. Thank you FDCI and Lakme for putting together such a spectacular show.”

Bipasha Basu is best known for her work in Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others. Karan Singh Grover is busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The actor will share the screen space with Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres next year in January.