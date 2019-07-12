Bigg Boss Tamil, Day 18, Written Update: Vanitha, Sakshi And Mohan Emerge As The Performers Of The Week

A still from Bigg Boss 3 Tamil.

The luxury budget task assigned by Bigg Boss came to an end on day 18. With four inmates murdered in the luxury task, Bigg Boss appointed Kavin as the inspector who had to investigate about the murder that took place. Further, Vanitha was assigned with the task of stealing Kavin's gun in order to murder him. Vanitha was successful in her task and Kavin aka the inspector was also killed by the killer group.

Bigg Boss then asked the housemates to choose the best and worst performers of the luxury budget task. Vanitha, Sakshi and Mohan were chosen as the best performers of the task, who in turn, were given the opportunity to contest in next week's captaincy task.

The whole house chose Cheran and Kavin as the worst performers of the luxury budget and as a result, they were pushed into the jail room.

After three weeks of Bigg Boss 3, the people tide were negative to Vanitha and it seemed as if she had found a companion in Sakshi. Twitter was flooded with tweets suggesting Sakshi as the real villain of the house.

After Madhu got saved yesterday,



Sakshi to her gang : "Totally expected guys, we all knew she will be saved"



Today to Kamal,



Sakshi : "Totally confused sir! We thought one thing, what happened was another"



Most cunning double faced witch ever!#BiggBossTamil3#BiggBossTamil — Walter Vetrivel (@MaranaaMasss) July 8, 2019

Sakshi is fully focused on destroying Abhirami.



Everybody thinks Vanitha is the main problem maker,



But nobody INSIDE the house has figured out the sly, cunning, calculative, dangerous, deadly fox Sakshi Agarwal working slowly behind the scenes.#BiggBossTamil3 — Walter Vetrivel (@MaranaaMasss) July 9, 2019

Comparisons are inevitable and twitter was flooded with tweets comparing Bigg Boss 1 and Bigg Boss 3 luxury budget tasks. Back in the first season, it was the team of the eventual title winner Aarav and Harish Kalyan, who were assigned the Villain task.

Though 'Vanitha army' is gaining popularity among people, trolls on Vanitha were flooded in Twitter. Take a look:

#biggbosstamil3



ULTIMATE NOSE CUT TO VANITHA FROM SANDY!!!!



pic.twitter.com/JQc7AAFljy — vijay ba (@vijayba85) July 8, 2019

