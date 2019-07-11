Bigg Boss 3 Tamil, Day 17 Written Update: Vanitha Turns Sherin And Reshma Into Ghosts

Bigg Boss 3 Tamil: Stills from the show

Highlights The luxury task of 'Murder Mystery' continued on day 17 Sherin joined Sakshi and Mohan as the third 'ghost' Reshma became the fourth housemate to be killed

The luxury task of 'Murder Mystery' continued on day 17. The team of Vanitha and Dharsan were successful in their task of 'killing' Sakshi and Mohan. Now, they were given the task of 'killing' Sherin and Reshma.

The task to 'kill' Sherin was actually to make her kiss Dharsan. Vanitha and Dharsan were succesful in this task by making Sherin kiss Dharsan's hand. As a result, Sherin joined Sakshi and Mohan as the third ghost. The contestants taken down by the team of 'killers' had to dress up like ghosts and Sherin did that, just like Sakshi, and Mohan had previously done.

By making Mugen brew cold coffee for Reshma and further spilling it on Reshma, the task of 'killing' Reshma was successful. Thus Reshma became the fourth housemate to be killed.

The cooking team earlier comprised Sakshi, Mohan, Sherin and Vanitha. With the former three 'killed', the only person left in the cooking team is 'killer' Vanitha. This has made cooking difficul, with which Bigg Boss is trying to make the housemates understand the importance of the team. The housemates often show a taken for granted attitude for food in the house and Bigg Boss is perhaps trying to prove that nothing should be taken for granted via this luxury task.

Further, the restroom cleaning team which comprised Cheran, Meera and Reshma has been reduced to a team of two after Reshma was 'killed'. Cheran or Meera could be the next targets in the Bigg Boss house.

Day 18 would reveal whether the Team Killers is able to ride their luck or Team Public is able to crack the code.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.