Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Day 88 Written Update: Ticket To Finale Task Brings A Golden Opportunity For The Housemates

A still from Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

The Golden Egg task of the 'Ticket To Finale' continued on Day 88th of Bigg Boss. Following Sandy, Sherin was also eliminated from this task. When Sherin fell asleep on the sofa, her egg was broken and eventually she was eliminated from the Golden Egg task. Bigg Boss halted the egg task for a while. Heaving a sigh of relief, the contestants went to bed. Cheran was seen suffering from back problem. The other contestants were seen helping out Cheran. Later, the top three contestants on the Ticket To Finale points table - Mugen, Sandy and Sherin were called inside the confession room and were asked to share their thoughts on the task.

The 7th task was the 'Ball task,' in which each contestant was provided with a basket containing white balls. Red balls and yellow balls were placed in the middle of the garden area. The contestants who were able to take the yellow balls, were awarded 2 points for each yellow ball whereas the contestant with red balls had to lose 2 points for each red ball put in their basket.

During this task, things escalated between Kavin and Sherin. At the end of task, Mugen topped the points table. The halted Golden Egg task was started again. The contestants were given a choice to give up a point to take rest for 30 mins. Cheran, who was suffering from back problem, voluntarily retired from the task.

At the end of the day, stiff competition prevailed between Losliya, Sandy, Mugen, Tharsan as each of them wanted to emerge victorious in the Golden Egg task. Sandy and Sherin, who ranked 2nd and 3rd in the task, respectively, were already eliminated from the Golden Egg task. The final points of the task will be declared in tonight's episode.

