Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Day 86 Written Update: Housemates Fight For The 'Ticket To Finale'

This week of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is a crucial one as it is the 'Ticket To Finale' week. During this week, a series of tasks are to be performed and the contestant with the maximum number of points at the end of all the tasks would get a direct entry to the finale which means the lucky housemate would not have to go through any more elimination procedures on the reality show. During the 86th day on the show, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to enact how they would react if they win Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Each contestant gave their version of victory speech. In the 'Colour-Liquid' task, Sherin emerged victorious and was followed by Cheran.

Later on the show, a task of balancing wood pieces on a table was carried out. Tharsan, who is considered as a tough competitor among the Bigg Boss housemates, couldn't make it through this task. With the early exit of Tharsan, there prevailed a stiff competition between Kavin and Mugen. Kavin who had so far remained in a non-competitive mood on Bigg Boss, showed his will-power in this task but eventually Mugen emerged as the winner of this task. Kavin was appreciated for his performance in the task.

To lighten the mood, Bigg Boss introduced a fun activity when he asked the contestants to share their thoughts about 'Bigg Boss'. With some comic relief from Sandy, it turned out to be a fun segment. The contestants then requested Bigg Boss to treat them to a lavish spread but Bigg Boss being Bigg Boss remained strict about his rules.

Cheran, Kavin, Losliya and Sherin will face eviction this weekend and hence scoring the ticket to the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 finale task would prove priceless for these contestants.

