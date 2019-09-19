Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Day 87 Written Update: Housemates Stay Awake To Save Their Golden Eggs

A still from Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

The 87th day of Bigg Boss began with Sandy's stories. Sandy entertained the co-housemates with his version of Harry potter inspired 'Patti' stories. Mugen, on his part, entertained others by singing songs. Later the fifth task of 'Ticket To Finale' was held. Each housemates were given a sack filled with thermocol. Three circles were made at the garden area and the housemates have to run along the circle. This task comprised of three rounds. In each round, two contestants with less amount of thermocol left in their sack were eliminated. In the first round, Cheran and Tharsan were eliminated followed by Sherin and Losliya. Ultimately, Mugen emerged as the winner of this task.

The sixth task of 'Ticket To Finale' was to arrange the blocks provided to the contestants. Every contestant was given the liberty to interrupt other contestants' blocks by using the balls that were provided to them. With the contestants targeting each other, Cheran emerged as the surprise winner of this task. Nevertheless, few arguments also erupted during these tasks. Tharsan was seen complaing about Kavin during the sack task.

At midnight, Bigg Boss introduced the 7th task. The contestants were given a golden egg, which had their names embedded on it. They have to stay awake to save their eggs from being destroyed. A housemate, who can't save the egg will be eliminated along with those, who are caught while destroying the eggs, which belong to other contestants. With 6 tasks being completed in the 'Ticket To Finale,' Sandy and Mugen are tied on 1st place with 29 points each. They are closely followed by Sherin with 26 points. With few more tasks left in the 'Ticket To Finale,' it would be interesting to see who emerges as the winner and advances to the final.

