Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Day 46, Written Update: Wild Card Contestant Kasturi Brings Joy To The House

A still from Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

The 46th day can be called one of the happiest and interesting day in the Bigg Boss house so far. The day started with Sherin styling Tharsan's hair. Sandy and Kavin were seen roaming the house whereas Sakshi and Abirami were seen indulging in conversation. With the clock ticking to afternoon, housemates were seen discussing about the best and worst performers of the week. The day progressed without any emotional outbreaks, which is quite a rare sight in the Bigg Boss house.

In the evening a task was carried out, as a part of which all the housemates who would emerge victorious in dropping 3 or more balls in the basket, would be surprised with a special gift. After the task was over, all the housemates were discussing about the possible gifts that they could receive from Bigg Boss.

Once the task was over, a huge gift box was placed in the hall. Much to the surprise of the housemates, there wasn't any gift articles inside the huge gift box. In fact, it was the wildcard contestant Kasturi, who emerged from the box.

After a cordial interaction with Kasturi, the housemates chose Sandy, Cheran and Losliya as the best performers of the luxury task. Later, Bigg Boss informed the inmates that there wouldn't be any jail punishment this week. Instead Kasturi was given five special powers, which she could use on any of the housemate of her choice.

The first power that Kasturi had, was that she could ask any contestant to do 10 modified squats. She picked Sherin to carry out this task. Kasturi exercised her second power on Sakshi and asked her to stand upside down. The third task was allotted to Madhumitha, who was asked to carry an umbrella for Tharsan.

As a part of her fourth power, Abirami was asked to showcase her singing talent by everytime a fellow contestant used the restroom. Finally, Kasturui asked Kavin to write 'Mannitu Vidu' (Forgive me) using his/her nose.

Cheran and Losliya will participate in next week captaincy task. The day ended on a happy note. Abirami, Sakshi and Losliya will face eviction this weekend.

