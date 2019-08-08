Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Day 45 Written Update: Sakshi Wins Luxury Task, Wild-Card Entry Awaited

Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Day 45: A still from the show

Highlights The second level of the luxury task was made little difficult The housemates were divided into teams Sakshi topped the luxury task

The luxury task continued on the 45th day of Bigg Boss. The second level of the luxury task was made little difficult. A 'killer coin' was introduced on this second level. The housemates were divided into teams with two person per team.

Losliya and Sakshi, Cheran and Kavin, Sherin and Mugen, Madhumitha and Abirami, Sandy and Tharsan were the teams. The team which had the 'killer coin' at the time of the buzzer were to lose 50 percent of their points earned.

During the start of the task, Sandy, Kavin and Madhumitha were in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd place. The third level of the luxury task was that each housemate had to take a coin out of a bowl and the housemates had to do as said in the coin.

The housemates targeted Sandy as he was leading the luxury task table. But the table reversed as the task reached the third level. At the end of third level of luxury task, Sakshi topped the luxury task table. Abirami and Madhumitha occupied the second and third place.

During yesterday's episode, the female contestants were asked to impersonate the male contestants. Sakshi was asked to impersonate Sandy whereas Sherin impersonated Kavin. Abirami was assigned to impersonate Mugen and Losliya was to impersonate Thrasan. But the star performer of this activity was Madhumitha who impersonated Cheran to perfection.

The promos for today's episode reveals that actress Kasturi enters the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card entry. Introducing Kasturi into the house would definitely add fuel to the fire. With Sakshi, Losliya, Abirami on the eviction list and Kasturi being introduced as a wild card entry, the following episodes of Bigg Boss are going to be interesting.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.