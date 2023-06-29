Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Develop Character, Talent Is Not Everything,' Pooja Bhatt Tells Abhishek Malhan

Image was shared by Jio Cinema. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

Last night, tempers were flying in theBigg Boss OTThouse, thanks to a few contestants breaking an important rule. Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar were chastised for discussing nominations and were also nominated as punishment. While Jiya and Abhishek tried to apologise to the housemates, Pooja Bhatt was in no mood to let things go. In a heated conversation with the two, Pooja Bhatt asked them to not allow the success they attained at a young age to go to their head. Stressing the importance of being a good human being first, Pooja Bhatt told Jiya Shankar, “This industry doesn't only see your talent and looks. Also, looks fade away. Main aap ko milna chahungi when you are 50, jab aapke chehre murjhane lagte hain [I would definitely want to meet you guys when you are 50, when your wrinkles start to show]. Then it is your character that makes you stand out.”

Addressing Abhishek Malhan's Instagram follower count, the actress-filmmaker said that success such as this can make you believe you are on “cloud nine.” However, the focus should be on building one's character, Pooja Bhatt said. “I want to tell you young people, who want to become number one and conquer the industry, that develop character. It is not always about talent. There will be a day when we all will have to nominate each other but we can't buy honour and dignity, it is earned. Respect had to be earned. Aap logon ka kya hai aaj kal ke generation ka, aap log dekh lete hain 20- 30 million followers, you start seeing yourself on cloud nine. I hope I am alive to see you guys when you are 50," she said.

Here's a glimpse of another heated conversation between Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan.

Meanwhile, in a previous episode, Pooja Bhatt also had similar advice for Aaliya Siddiqui, who was a contestant on the show. Referring to Aaliya's comments about her relationship with estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Bhatt said, “I would like to frankly tell you something, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle [I have been divorced and so have several other women] and unfortunately a lot more will go through it in the future, but people get tired of seeing the victim card. I think if you drop the victim card, you will go far in life." Pooja Bhatt was previously married to Manish Makhija.

Bigg Boss OTT can be streamed on Jio Cinema.