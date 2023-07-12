Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Pooja Bhatt Accuses Abhishek Malhan Of Body Shaming Bebika Dhurve

Pooja Bhatt on the show. (Courtesy:PoojaBhatt_Army)

The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTTwitnessed heavy-duty drama after contestants were asked to nominate each other. In order to do so they had to sacrifice one of their personal belongings. The trouble started when Avinash Sachdev sacrificed his bracelet to nominate Pooja Bhatt. The reason he presented before the decision makers – Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan – was that he felt Pooja Bhatt supports Bebika Dhurve even when she is wrong. In response to the nomination, Pooja Bhatt accused Abhishek Malhan of being unfair to her. She went on to add that Abhishek Malhan often body shames Bebika Dhurve. She said, “Mujhe bhi Tun Tun sunna khatakta kyunki jis duniya mein main rehti hoon auraton ko Tun Tun nahi bolte. But I let it go because I think yehi hai yahan ka vibe hai, logon ko koi problem hai nahi isse (I also don't like hearing people being called Tun Tun, because no one addresses a woman like that in the world I come from. But I let it go because I feel it could be the vibe of this place and people don't have a problem with it).”

Pooja Bhatt also added that Abhishek was probably “insecure” about the attention Bebika gets from her. She said that this was “weird” on Abhishek's part as she has never stopped anyone from talking or supporting a person of their choice and therefore, no one has a right to question her either.

However, Abhishek Malhan stated that he was not biased and that he accepted Avinash Sachdev's nomination of Pooja Bhatt because he thought the reason was valid.

Jiya Shankar was saved from nominations as she was the captain of the house. Abhishek Malhan, on the other hand, was saved as he won an audience poll conducted by Bigg Boss.

You can watch a glimpse of the nomination process here:

Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naazz, and Bebika Dhurve. The show, which is hosted by superstar Salman Khan, can be streamed 24*7 on Jio Cinema.