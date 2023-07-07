Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Pooja Bhatt On Why She Deserves To Win - 'Never Played Woman Card'

Pooja Bhatt on the show. (Courtesy: PoojaBhatt_Army

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is making headlines thanks to the antics of its celebrity contestants. Among them, Pooja Bhatt has often grabbed eyeballs for her no-nonsense attitude. Now, the filmmaker-actress has spoken about why she deserves the top spot on the show. During a task where they were asked to rank each other, Pooja Bhatt shared that she deserves the first rank as she is not a part of the rat race. Speaking about her experience in the industry and her body of work, Pooja said that she has survived in the industry without playing any “card.” “I was born into this industry, and I will remain a part of it until the end. I have never played any woman card. I don't follow the rat race. I believe in direct communication and speaking to people face-to-face with eye contact,” she said.

Speaking about why she was invited to be part of the show, Pooja Bhatt declared, "My opinions and individuality are the reasons why I was called to participate in Bigg Boss OTT, even after having such a successful career for many years. I have always followed instructions and respected people in positions of authority.”

“My life doesn't come to an end after Bigg Boss. Therefore, I won't engage in activities that would disappoint my fans just for attention. Successful careers aren't achieved through chance and talent, but ultimately, it's about what we are made of,” Pooja said, as she made a case for herself.

Watch a glimpse of Pooja Bhatt on the show here:

Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and the half-sister of actress Alia Bhatt. She is known for her work in films such as Sadak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi and Zakhm.

Bigg Boss OTT features Salman Khan as the host and can be streamed 24*7 on Jio Cinema.