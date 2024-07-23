Bigg Boss OTT 3: After Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Sultan And Wildcard Adnaan Shaikh Get Evicted

File photo of Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh.

You must be living under a rock if you have not heard about the latest double eviction in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Actress Sana Sultan and social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh have been eliminated from the reality show. Their eviction followed a special task assigned by Bigg Boss, which involved contestants balancing a see-saw for 13 minutes. Upon completion, they were required to ring a gong to notify Bigg Boss. When the results were announced, Bigg Boss informed everyone that Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh took over 16 minutes to ring the gong. Soon after, they were asked to exit the house. The makers also announced the eviction by sharing a post on Instagram, featuring pictures of Sana and Adnaan. The side note read, “Adnaan aur Sana Sultan ke Bigg Boss OTT 3 ka safar, hua yahi pe khatam! [Adnaan and Sana Sultan's journey on Bigg Boss OTT 3 ends here!]”

While Sana Sultan was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3 right from its beginning, Adnaan Shaikh entered the house a few days ago as a wild card contestant. During his arrival, the makers shared a video on Instagram in which Anil Kapoor says, “Yeh hai hamara naya wild card, jinke 11 million se bhi zyada followers hain. [He is our new wild card, who has over 11 million followers.]” Adnaan, whose face is partially visible, asserts, “Winner to ab aa gya hai actual mein. [The winner has finally arrived.]” The side note read, “Bigg Boss OTT 3 mein ho rahi hai ek wild card entry! [A wild card entry is happening in Bigg Boss OTT 3!]”

Before Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh, journalist Deepak Chaurasia was eliminated during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Other contestants nominated alongside Deepak Chaurasia were Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Armaan Malik. Host Anil Kapoor announced Deepak's eviction, and he later exited the house. While sharing the news of Deepak's eviction on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Breaking News: Deepak Ji's journey in the Bigg Boss house comes to an end!”

