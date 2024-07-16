Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik And Sana Makbul's War Of Words

Armaan and Sana in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

All is not well between Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants Sana Makbul and Armaan Malik. In a clip released by the makers on Instagram, we can see Armaan lashing out at Sana. The confrontation begins with a verbal spat between Sana Sultan and Sana Makbul over the house rules set by Sana Makbul, the current captain. Armaan steps in, taking Sana Sultan's side, and says, “Jab vo keh rahi hai, to rehne do na. [When she is saying it, consider her point.]” Sana Makbul responds, “Har baar mai sunke sabka change karti rahungi? [Why should I keep changing it every time?] I am really sorry.” To this, Sana Sultan reacts, “Captainship dikhani hai logo ko. [You want to show off your captainship to everyone.]”

While talking to Armaan Malik, Sana Makbul asserts, “Usko dikkat hai usne mujhko aake bol dia. Aap nahi ghar chala rahe ho. Mai chala rahi hu to aap please chup rahiye. [If she has a problem, she told me. You are not running the house. I am running it, so please stay quiet.]” Armaan tries to make her understand, saying, “Sunna to sabki pdega na. [You have to listen to everyone, right?]” In a rebellious tone, Sana responds, “Nahi sunungi. Har kisi ki sunu mai? [I will not listen. Should I listen to everyone?]”

This didn't go down well with Armaan Malik. He says, “Sir pe kyu chad rahi hai? Aaram se pucha hai. Aaram se. [Why are you getting so pissed? I asked calmly.]” He adds, “Iska dimag hai nahi auro kaa bta rahi hai. [She does not have a brain and she is telling others.]” Sana Makbul retorts, “Bahut acha dimag hai. [I have a very good brain.]” Towards the end, Armaan says, “Pata hai mujhe. Chal, chup reh. [I know. Now, be quiet.]”

The caption read, “Armaan ko aaya gussa! Kya Sana apni powers ka kar rahi hain sahi istemaal? [Armaan is angry! Is Sana using her powers correctly?]”

Meanwhile, social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh has walked into the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wild card contestant. Click here to read all about it.