Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey On How Fatherhood Changed Him

Ranvir Shorey in a still from Bigg Boss 13 OTT. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

Ranvir Shorey is being quite expressive in the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Whether it is about a food-related tiff with Chandrika Dixit or advising Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy, to make friends, the actor has never shied away from sharing his opinion. In the latest episode, Ranvir shared how the birth of his son, Haroon, was almost like a “hormonal change” for him. The actor was seated in the garden area with other contestants such as Paulomi Das, Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Sultan. During their discussion, Paulomi asked Ranvir about one event in his life that completely changed him. Ranvir answered, "The birth of my son. Fatherhood changed me. And I can't tell you how. It was not like I had to put in a lot of effort, It just happened organically. I don't know how, apne aap."

Ranvir Shorey continued, "Main bolunga toh mera mazak udega, [If I will speak people will make fun of me] but it was almost like a hormonal change, ab ladkiyaan chadh jaayengi, [Now girls will be upset] what do you mean by hormonal change." Other participants also agreed that parental responsibilities can change a person. Ranvir added, "Hormones only changed, my whole outlook only changed. He is 13 years old."

Ranvir Shorey got married to actress Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010. The two welcomed their son Haroon in 2011. Ranvir and Konkona announced their separation in 2015.

It is not the first time that Ranvir Shorey has mentioned his son in the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3. A few days ago, the actor was seen having a conversation with Armaan Malik. Ranvir said, “Ghar par toh akela main he hoon, matlab mera beta aadha time mere saath hota hai. [I am the only one at home, meaning my son is with me half of the time.]”

Talking about the shared custody of Haroon, Ranvir Shorey said “Aadha time apni maa (Konkona Sen Sharma) ke saath aur aadha time mere saath [Half of the time he is with his mother and the other half with me.]”

When asked if he is still in touch with his ex-wife, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ranvir revealed that they only meet because of their son. He said, “Matlab bacche ke liye joh hota hai utna he [It's as much as required for the child.]”

Before entering Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir Shorey was seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.