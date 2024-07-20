Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Says Elvish Yadav Is 'Only Famous Due To Luck'

Armaan Malik in a still from the video. (courtesy: armaan__malik9)

A lot has been happening inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Amid plot twists, spats, challenging tasks and eliminations, the contestants are vying for one thing — to clinch the trophy. Recently, YouTuber Armaan Malik took an indirect dig at Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, calling him “talentless”. His video from the live feed has now gone viral. In the clip, Armaan says, “The person who's supporting Lovekesh (hinting at Elvish) is nothing. He doesn't know how to act, sing, or even make a vlog properly. He's only famous due to luck. There are people who have talent and then there are people who become famous due to their luck. He has trolled me also in the past. He only likes to belittle others to feel good about himself.”

This is not the first time that Armaan Malik bashed Elvish Yadav. Previously, the YouTuber, in a conversation with the housemates, said that Elvish was behind Lovekesh Kataria's participation in Bigg Boss. “Elvish ki team ne approach kiya tha ki Lovekesh Kataria ko le lo. Basically, Elvish ke approach se Lovekesh Kataria Bigg Boss mein aaya hai. Unke vlogs mein bhi dikhta hai vo bahut. [Elvish's team suggested bringing in Lovekesh Kataria. Essentially, Elvish Yadav made sure that Lovekesh Kataria got a chance in Bigg Boss. It's very evident in his vlogs as well],” said Armaan.

Before that, Lovekesh Kataria questioned Armaan Malik's loyalty. When Armaan was appointed the captain of the house, Bigg Boss asked him to nominate four contestants. He chose Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Panday, Sana Makbul, and even his own group member Sana Sultan. When Sana Makbul pointed it out, Lovekesh said, “Jo apni biwi ka naa ho saka, woh kisi aur ka kya hoga? [What can you expect from someone who wasn't even loyal to his wife?]” Quite subtly, he hinted how Armaan married Kritika Malik even though he was already married to Payal Malik.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams 24/7 on JioCinema Premium.