Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria Questions Armaan Malik's Loyalty

Another day, another dramatic twist inside Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. In one of the latest episodes, Lovekesh Kataria is seen passing a remark on Armaan Malik and questioning his loyalty. It all began when Armaan was appointed as the captain of the house and Bigg Boss asked him to nominate four contestants. He selected Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultan, and Sana Makbul. Sana Sultan's nomination was unexpected as she was part of Armaan's group. After the process, all four nominated contestants were sitting together and having a conversation. When Sana Makbul pointed out that Sana Sultan's nomination was unexpected, Lovekesh questioned Armaan's loyalty and said, “Jo apni biwi ka naa ho saka, woh kisi aur ka kya hoga? [What can you expect from someone who wasn't even loyal to his wife?]” Lovekesh subtly hinted at how Armaan married Kritika Malik, despite already being married to Payal Malik.

Well, it is not the only time that Lovekesh Kataria has spoken against Armaan Malik. In one of the videos released by the makers, the two can be seen engaged in a fun banter. Here, the contestants are asked by Bigg Boss to make vlogs. In the video, Lovekesh approaches Armaan and says, “Armaan bhai ke armaan to yeh the ki trophy jeet jayenge, par mila inko kya - end tak ka nomination [Armaan had hoped to win the trophy, but what he got was a nomination till the end.]” He also labels Armaan as “is ghar ka sabse zada double-faced insaan. [the most double-faced person in this house.]” Then Lovekesh asks Armaan, “To aap apne aap ko defend kaise kroge? [How will you defend yourself?]” Armaan responds, “Koi defend ni krta mai. [I don't defend myself.]” Lovekesh questions, “Aap double-faced ho? [Are you double-faced?]” Armaan admits, “Haa. Mai hu. [Yes, I am.]”

The caption read, “Lovekesh aur Armaan kar rahe hain hasi-mazaak mein banter ya inke comments ke pichhe baat hai kuchh aur? [Is Lovekesh and Armaan's banter just light-hearted fun, or is there something more behind their comments?]”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on JioCinema Premium.