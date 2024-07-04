Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik On The Elvish Yadav And Lovekesh Kataria Connection

Image Instagrammed by Armaan Malik. (courtesy: ArmaanMalik)

The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house are changing with each passing day. From three evictions in the first week to Anil Kapoor schooling the candidates, things are getting interesting. Now, in the latest episode, Armaan Malik has made a shocking claim about fellow housemate Lovekesh Kataria. The YouTuber, who was talking to his other contestants, said that Lovekesh's participation in the show has a lot to do with Elvish Yadav. Armaan said, “Elvish ki team ne approach kiya tha ki Lovekesh Kataria ko le lo. Basically, Elvish ke approach se Lovekesh Kataria Bigg Boss mein aaya hai. Unke vlogs mein bhi dikhta hai vo bahut. [Elvish's team suggested bringing in Lovekesh Kataria. Essentially, Elvish Yadav made sure that Lovekesh Kataria gets a chance in Bigg Boss. It's very evident in his vlogs as well.]”

Armaan Malik's comment comes days after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Anil Kapoor schooled Lovekesh Kataria for the support he has been receiving from Elvish Yadav's fan army.

During the episode, Anil Kapoor asked Lovkesh Kataria to throw some light on the comments — “Kataria for victory,” “System 2.0,” and “We are Vishalians.” Questioning the origins of these comments, Anil Kapoor said, “Yeh log hai kaun? [Who are these people?]”

To this, Lovekesh Kataria replied, “Cult pyaar hai. Vo log hame live dekhna pasand karte hai. [Cult love. They like to watch us live.]” Anil Kapoor then added, “Live jaake influence kya kar rahe ho? Vo aap logo ko nahi dikhta. Sirf vo number dikhta hai. Sab kuch ek number game ban gya hai. [What kind of influence it is? You don't notice that. You just notice the numbers. It has all become a number game.]”

Towards the end, Anil Kapoor points out how Lovekesh Kataria is receiving support from his friend, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's fanbase. The host challenged Lovekesh, and added, “Agar aap mein himmat hai, to aap bolenge koi bhi Elvish ka aadmi aapko support nahi karega. [If you have the courage, you would ask every Elvish fan not to support you.]”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema Premium.