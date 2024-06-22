Bigg Boss OTT 3: Asked If She Paid Vloggers To Go Viral, 'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit Said This

Anil Kapoor with Chandrika Dixit. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on Friday (June 21) with new host Anil Kapoor and a lineup of actors and viral sensations as participants. Anil Kapoor introduced all the contestants to the audience. When viral “vada pav girl” Chandrika Dixit took the stage, the host praised her beauty. In a promo shared by the show's creators, Anil Kapoor can be heard saying, “Itni khubsurat lag rahi hai aap. Main to dekhta hi reh gaya bas. [You look so beautiful. I couldn't take my eyes off you.]” Anil Kapoor then asked, “Aapki life mein badi uthal-puthal hai. Logon ne aap par bahut ilzaam lagaye? [Your life has been quite tumultuous. Have people accused you a lot?]” To which, Chandrika responded, “Bahut saare lagaye. [Many accusations have been made.]”

The show proceeded with a task for Chandrika Dixit involving a pole with boxes hanging from it, each containing an allegation against her. She was tasked with breaking these boxes using a hammer. Anil Kapoor presented the first allegation, “Paise dekar vloggers se video banvai. [Paid vloggers to make videos.]” Chandrika retorted, “H****m ki kamai nahi aa rahi hai mere paas [I am not earning any illegal money],” before breaking the first box.

The next allegation was, “Bigg Boss mein aane ke liye khud par controversies create ki. [You created controversies about yourself to get into Bigg Boss.]” She simply said, “Ilzaam pe ilzaam, ilzaam pe ilzaam [Accusation upon accusation, accusations upon accusations.],” before hitting the box with the hammer. The last allegation was, “Khud ko sahi prove karne ke liye police ke saath kiya misbehave. [You misbehaved with the police to prove yourself right.]” While breaking the last box, Chandrika asked, “Jab rakshak hi bhakshak ban jayega, to kya karenge sir? [When the protector becomes the predator, what will we do, sir?]”

The text attached to the promo reads, “Get ready for a ‘khaas' night served with a side of #TeekhiMirchi.”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 features a total of 16 contestants. Alongside influencers like Chandrika Dixit, Sana Sultaan Khan, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria and Kritika Malik, the reality show also includes actors such as Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Makbul and Paulomi Polo Das as participants. The show is streaming 24/7 on Jio Cinema Premium.