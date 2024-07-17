Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy Accuses Armaan Malik Of Being 'Biassed' And 'Partial'

A still from the show. (courtesy: YouTube)

The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 are changing with easy passing day. In a recent video dropped by the makers on Instagram, we witness a verbal showdown between Armaan Malik and Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy. It begins with Naezy expressing his opinion, suggesting that Armaan could currently be biased due to his involvement in groupism. He states, “Mere hisaab se naa Armaan bhai groupism me hai abhi filhaal aur zada partiality kar sakte hai aisa mujhe lagta hai. [In my opinion, Armaan is currently involved in groupism and could be making biased decisions.]” In a sarcastic tone, Armaan responds, “Very good. Jinki 8-8 ghante coaching chal ri hai vo mujhe samjha re hai groupism kya hota hai. [Very good. Ow, teaching me about groupism.]” Naezy replies, “Koi coaching nahi chalti. [No one is being coached here.]” Armaan retorts, “Arey pata hai mere bhai. [I know that, my brother.]”

Naezy questions, “Tum coach kar rahe ho mere ko? Tum mere ko khidmat sikha rahe ho na? [Are you coaching me? Are you teaching me service?]” Armaan Malik counters, “Kis cheez ki? [About what?]” To which Naezy remarks, Tum mujhko bata rahe ho na khidmat kar kar. Mai bahut khidmat kiya hu. [You're telling me about service. I have done a lot of service.]” Armaan replies, “Hamari ni ki. [You have not done anything for us.]” Then, he adds, “Kaam me dhyan de. [Pay attention to your work.]” Naezy asserts, “Sab karta hu mai. [I do everything.]”

Armaan Malik says, “Kaam me dhyaan de. Hawa mat le. [Focus on your work. Don't get carried away.]” Naezy reacts, “Tum kaam me dhyaan do. Koi hawa ni le ra. Tere ko aati hai hawa. Mere ko nahi aati. [You focus on your work. No one is get carried away. You get carried away, not me.]” Armaan opposes, “Bahut aati hai, bahut. [You get carried away a lot, very much.]”

Towards the end, Naezy says, “Armaan, mai bahut adab se hu tumhare saath. [Armaan, I am very polite with you.]” Armaan Malik says, “Hawa mat le. Kisi aur ko dikhaaio yeh aankhe. [Don't get carried away. Show these eyes to someone else.]"

The caption read, “Naezy aur Armaan mein ho raha hai argument. Kya ghar mein chal raha hai groupism? [Naezy and Armaan are having an argument. Is there groupism going on in the house?]”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams 24/7 on JioCinema Premium. The reality show is hosted by Anil Kapoor.