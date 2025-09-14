<i>Bigg Boss Malayalam 7</i>: Mohanlal Asks Contestant To "Leave The Show" Over Homophobic Remarks

In the latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, host Mohanlal addressed a controversial moment on the show with a strong stance against homophobia. The veteran actor did not hold back while confronting a contestant who made insensitive remarks about same-sex couples.

What's Happening

During the episode, contestant Lakshmi challenged the presence of housemates Adhila and Noora, a same-sex couple, suggesting that they might not be "welcomed into people's homes."

A visibly upset Mohanlal interrupted her and challenged her comments by saying, "Who are the people unworthy of being welcomed into homes?"

When Lakshmi persisted, he firmly replied, "I will welcome them into my home. You need to be careful with such comments here. What right do you have to say who is allowed in houses? If you cannot stand them, leave the house, get off the show."

The episode quickly went viral, with several former contestants and viewers applauding Mohanlal for taking a strong stand in support of LGBTQIA+ inclusivity.

Several former contestants, including Dr Robin Radhakrishnan from Season 4 and Nadira Mehrin from Season 5, praised Mohanlal for his firm response. Other past participants shared that homophobia should not be accepted and commended the show for promoting inclusivity.

Viewers also appreciated the episode, noting that the show has contributed to fostering acceptance of the LGBTQ community, particularly among older audiences, and acknowledged Mohanlal's intervention as a significant moment for social awareness.

Background

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 is broadcast on Asianet at 9:30 pm from Monday to Friday and at 9 pm on weekends. The show is also available for round-the-clock streaming on JioHotstar. Over the seasons, the show has increasingly been recognised for showcasing diverse perspectives and promoting social messages, including inclusivity for LGBTQIA+ participants.