Kannada Actor Divya Suresh Alleges Harassment On Bengaluru Street At Night

Actor Divya Suresh, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss Kannada, has recounted a shocking incident of alleged harassment on a Bengaluru street late Sunday night.

Sharing her experience on social media, the actor expressed her anguish over the traumatic incident and raised concerns about women's safety in the city.

Divya Suresh, 33, has claimed that she was walking towards her car with her cousin when an unidentified man allegedly began following them and making obscene gestures.

Screenshot of Divya Suresh's Instagram Story.

"Tonight, my cousin and I were walking to our car at around 11.30 pm when a man started following us. While following us, he was openly touching himself. We noticed it immediately and called him out, but he still didn't stop. He continued until we got into our car," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

The actor, in her social media post, said that no woman should have to face harassment simply "because she's walking at night".

She concluded her Instagram Story asking a pertinent question to Bengaluru Police and tagged them.

"Where is the safety we keep being promised?" the actor concluded.

She also captured the incident on camera, the video of which she shared on her Instagram Story which is no longer visible.

According to the clip, Divya Suresh says she is making a video. Meanwhile, her cousin points out to the man following them, asking her to "look at his hand over there".

"He followed us as soon as we got into the car," the actor says, while her cousin asks her to call the police.

Divya Suresh was a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, which aired on Colors Kannada in 2021. The show was hosted by Kannada star Kiccha Sudeepa.

She is also known for Kannada serials Nanna Hendthi MBBS and Jodi Hakki. Previously a model, Divya Suresh won the Miss India South title in 2017. She made her film debut the same year with the Kannada film #9, Hilton Cross. Her movie credits include Rowdy Baby, Kempu Haladi Hasiru, and Hiranya.

Last year, Divya Suresh was identified as the alleged driver of the car involved in the accident that left three people injured in a late-night hit-and-run accident in Bengaluru. The accident took place near Nithya Hotel in Byatarayanapura around 1.30 am on October 4, 2025. The Kannada actor was identified through CCTV footage.

Dr Anoop Shetty, DCP Traffic West, said that they have seized the car that was involved in the incident and added that further investigation is underway.

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