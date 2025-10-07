Pollution Control Board Orders <i>Bigg Boss Kannada 12</i> Studio Shut For Environmental Violations

In a major setback for the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a notice to close the location where Big Boss Kannada is being shot for violating environmental norms.

The notice concerns the Bigg Boss set at Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures in Bidadi Hobli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

As per KSPCB Chairam PM Narendra Swamy, untreated wastewater from the premises was being discharged outside the site, causing environmental contamination. Although the production team claimed to have installed a 250 KLD-capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), inspectors found that the facility lacked proper internal drainage connections and that the STP units were lying idle and uncommissioned. The wastewater, officials noted, was being released openly without any form of treatment, posing a serious threat to the surrounding ecosystem.

The inspection also revealed poor waste management practices. There was no systematic segregation of solid waste such as plastic cups, paper plates, and other disposables. The site lacked proper documentation or a flow chart showing how wastewater was being managed or how the STP operated. Additionally, two diesel generator (DG) sets of 625 kVA and 500 kVA capacity were found on the premises, raising further environmental concerns.

Citing these multiple violations, the Pollution Control Board has ordered an immediate suspension of activities at the Bigg Boss Kannada site until the production team adheres to environmental norms. As part of the enforcement action, BESCOM has been instructed to cut off the power supply to the facility.

The directive has generated widespread attention, as Bigg Boss Kannada now in its 12th season remains one of Karnataka's most watched reality television shows.