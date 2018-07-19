Bigg Boss' Hina Khan Allegedly 'Failed To Return Jewellery.' Gets Legal Notice

Hina Khan had shared this photo before the awards (Image courtesy: realhinakhan)

Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan allegedly failed to return the jewellery she wore to the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards which in turn, has caused a loss of Rs 11 lakh for the brand, Indian Express reports. A legal notice has been sent to Hina over the issue. The legal notice, as per the Indian Express report, states that the jeweller reached out to Hina, who told that her stylist had misplaced the jewellery. They have also accused her of threatening them with dire consequences if they do not forget about the jewellery. Hina has been requested to return the jewellery or pay the amount for the same. The jeweller has also asked her to issue a written apology and pay Rs 2 lakh towards compensation for loss of business and harassment, the Indian Express report stated.

She had won the Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award for Best Entertainer - Television.

Meanwhile, Hina has dismissed the reports. And, some hours ago, quoting a media report, she tweeted, "LOL. Wonder why this legal notice did not reach my house and instead reached all the media houses. Sorry, haters. This tactic will not work, try something new. Bhassodi will still shine." Bhassodi is Hina Khan's new music video with singer Sonu Thukral. The video released on Wednesday.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 11, Hina was accused of wearing borrowed clothes on the show. She debuted on television with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she played the protagonist Akshara. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she signed up for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and followed it up with Bigg Boss 11.