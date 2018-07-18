Bigg Boss Pals Hina Khan And Priyank Sharma's Impromptu Airport Reunion In Pics

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma at the Mumbai airport.

Hina Khan was reunited with her Bigg Boss 11 colleague Priyank Sharma at the Mumbai airport and the pair surely looked happy to catch up. Both Hina and Priyank have busy with their respective work schedules after the end of Bigg Boss 11 and they've rarely met after the television reality show. However, Hina did catch up which Luv Tyagi (who completed the friends trio on the show) a few times. Hina Khan was returning from Delhi, where she was promoting her new song Bhasoodi, when she bumped into Priyank. Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, who kept Hina company, posed with the duo.



See photos of Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma's reunion at the Mumbai airport:



Hina Khan lost the Bigg Boss 11 winner trophy to Shilpa Shinde. After Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan starred in two short films and a music video (mentioned above). It is also reportedly that she will play the role of Komolika in the remake of Ekta Kapoor's television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



So far, Ekta Kapoor has neither denied nor confirmed Hina Kapoor's casting in the television show however it is confirmed that Erica Fernandes (of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi) plays Prernaa (played by Shweta Tiwari in the original series). Komolika's character was imortalised on the small screen by Urvashi Dholakia. As of now, Ekta Kapoor has only said that Komolika's character will be revamped for the new series - though she will be conniving and evil but in the less obvious way.



