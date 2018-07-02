Hina Khan, Trolled Again And Again, Shared This Post

Hina Khan at an event in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Hina Khan's name pops up on the trends list frequently after being trolled by the Internet sometimes for her trendy photoshoots, sometimes for her vacation photos and sometimes for her choice of clothes to events. But Hina Khan doesn't seem to care and her latest Instagram post - a quote from an unknown source - proves that. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was being incessantly trolled for two days - first for wearing a semi-offshoulder shirt to a children's event ("kaisi jagah kaisa dress pahna chahiye she has no sense, Hina was told) and later for an underwater picture, which she said she posted on "everyone's demand" including her Bigg Boss 11 housemate Vikas Gupta.



On Monday, Hina Khan shared this post to spell it out for the trolls, she really doesn't care:



Over the weekend, Hina Khan attended an event where she interacted with children battling cancer. She was dressed in denims and a white shirt, which the self-appointed fashion police of the Internet declared "inappropriate for the occasion." Comments dissing her choice of outfit were in plenty and some Instagram users also called her "fake." Here's the picture Hina Khan shared from the event.



Next, she posted a picture of herself taken underwater and captioned it: "Meet Hina, the waters said... And I smiled... underwater you feel only you... So much peace and peace begins with a smile I believe.. So on everyone's demand and you, Vikas Gupta (bikiyaaaa), posting this picture."