Bigg Boss 11's Priyank Sharma Trolled By Hiten Tejwani And Hina Khan's Boyfriend. Here's Why

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant and reality TV star Priyank Sharma must have chanced upon a few unexpected comments on a recent Instagram post, courtesy Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. On Instagram, the actor-dancer-choreographer, mentioned that he's currently undergoing physical transformation - something which prompted his former Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Hiten to say: "Yeah, you need transformation... Others have eight packs... you should have 12? Arre buss kar, aur kitna transformation." Priyank, a bona fide fitness enthusiast, has his Instagram filled with work-out videos and photos, most of which would make gym-goers very, very envious.
Not just Hiten but Rocky Jaiswal (boyfriend of Priyank's Bigg Boss 11 buddy Hina Khan) also thinks that Priyank's already toned physique doesn't require further "transformation." Rocky's comment on Priyank's photo read: "Bhai abb transformers bhi dar rahe hai... ab bur abs also has six pack abs each." LOL.
In October last year, Priyank Sharma was evicted from Bigg Boss 11 for hitting Aakash Dadlani but made a comeback after a few weeks. On Bigg Boss 11, Priyank and Hiten Tejwani were the first two nominated contestants whose fate was decided by their fellow housemates. During the course of the show, Hiten and Priyank were placed in a secret room while Bigg Boss asked the remaining contestants to take the call for eviction. While Aarshi Khan and Puneesh Sharma rooted for Hiten, Hina Khan strongly advocated for Priyank, who eventually stayed on and Hiten was evicted. Priyank was finally evicted two weeks before the finale.