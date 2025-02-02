Hiten Tejwani Reveals How Much A Television Star Earns Per Year: "It Can Go Up To..."

Hiten Tejwani became a household name with his role in the daily soap Kutumb. The actor went on to feature in TV shows including Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kutumb, Pavitra Rishta, Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Gangaa and Rang Badalti Odhani.

Now, Hiten Tejwani has opened up about his journey in the industry. He also revealed how much an actor in the TV industry earns.

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Hiten Tejwani said, “If we calculate by say minimum Rs 7 lakhs for 30 days of shoot, that makes it Rs 84 lakh in a year and then there are some ads inside or any performances that one is doing like some dance perforce then they will pay you a little extra. So it can go up to Rs 1 crore.”

In another segment, Hiten Tejwani spoke about hectic work schedules. He said, “I worked for a whole month, without a break. Because 24 hours, 48 hours pass by and you don't even realize it. So, I would take a 10-minute power nap. Then, get up and shoot. Once that scene ends, we change and shoot for the next scene. There is no time.”

Navigating through jam-packed routines required a person to be mentally strong, claimed Hiten Tejwani.

Elaborating on the topic, Hiten Tejwani noted, “If mentally haar gaye na, nahi kar paaoge. Gir jaaoge. Neend aa rahi hai, haalat kharaab ho rahi hai lekin ‘chalo karte hain'. Karna hi hai. Aapko mila hai mauka, usme agar aap relax ho gaye, toh aapko fir kabhi mauka hi nahi milega. (Because if you lose mentally, you can't do it. You will fall. Whether you are sleepy or your health is deteriorating, you still have to say, ‘Let's do it.' You got the opportunity, and if you relax now, you will never get that opportunity again)."

Up next, Hiten Tejwani will be seen in Baida. The sci-fi supernatural thriller film will be released on March 21.