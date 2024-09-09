Hiten Tejwani, Delnaaz Irani Remember Co-Actor Vikas Sethi, Died At 48: "He Was A <i>Mast-Khush</i> Kind Of Person"

The untimely death of television actor Hiten Tejwani sent shockwaves to his co-stars across the industry. Hiten Tejwani, who worked with Vikas Sethi in serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, remembered the actor in a conversation with Hindustan Times. "We had a great rapport and since we were doing two shows together, we'd hang out post work. He was a mast-khush kind of person. Doston ka dost and always there for you," recalled Hiten Tejwani. For the unversed, Vikas Sethi died in Nashik on Saturday night in his sleep following a cardiac arrest, reported news agency PTI. Vikas' wife Jhanvi Sethi confirmed the news to PTI and narrated how she came to know about her husband's sudden death.

Actor Delnaaz Irani, who shot an advert with him recently, told Hindustan Times, "We worked together in the reality show Zara Nachke Dikha in 2008. Vikass was a wonderful and warm person. So handsome and such a good dancer. When you work, you form a bond and after the project wraps up, often connections are lost. We shared the same warm camaraderie in the recent ad we did. He seemed hale and hearty, but as they say, life is unpredictable."

Jhanvi Sethi told PTI, "After we reached my mother's house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn't want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home...". She continued, "When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest."

Vikas Sethi is survived by his wife and their twin sons. Vikas Sethi is best known for TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Sasural Simar Ka. In Kahiin To Hoga he played Swayam Shergill and in Kasautii Zindagi Kay he played the role of Prem Basu. Apart from daily soaps, Vikas Sethi is also memorable for his brief presence in the 2001 superhit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... in which he played Robbie, a friend of Poo (Kareena Kapoor Khan).