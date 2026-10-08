<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Uditi Singh Breaks Down Over Gullu's Remark, Asks, "Why Bring My Ex?"

Bigg Boss 20 captain Uditi Singh broke down in tears after a heated argument with Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar. The situation escalated when Gullu brought up Uditi's past relationship with actor Karan Wahi during their argument.

The argument started after the housemates had dinner. Gullu questioned Uditi about why there was no sabzi in the meal. Uditi explained that there was no one to handle the chopping duty, which is why only dal and rice were prepared for dinner.

The conversation soon turned into an argument. Uditi called Gullu a "chor" (thief) and accused him of stealing ration and food items as per his convenience. She then told him that he could cook dinner for himself. Mahhi Vij overheard Uditi's comment and informed Gullu about it.

Gullu then confronted Uditi about calling him a "chor". Uditi tried to explain that they should first discuss the kitchen duty allocation, but Gullu continued to question her about the remark.

Uditi told him, “Main yeh keh rahi thi joh aap pe tag laga hai, aap chura ke khate ho toh ye bhi kha lo.” (I was saying that since you have the tag of stealing and eating, you can eat this too.)

Gullu then took the argument in a personal direction and brought up Uditi's ex. He said, “Sab kisi pe ek do tag lagte hain... Kisi pe EX ka tag lagta hai, kisi pe chor ka lagta hai.” (Everyone gets one or two tags. Some get the tag of an ex, while some get the tag of a thief.)

Uditi immediately reacted to the comment. She questioned Gullu for bringing her personal life into the argument and said, “Aap personal kyu ja rahe ho? You think you will be smart by talking about my ex? Main tumhara Roadies, Splitsvilla la rahi hoon yaha pe. Tumne ex kyun laya.” (Why are you getting personal? Do you think you will look smart by talking about my ex? I can also bring up your Roadies and Splitsvilla past here. Why did you bring up my ex?)

Following the argument, Uditi walked towards the washroom area and broke down in tears. Her friends Aman Gandhi and Arishfa tried to comfort her.

Aasif Khan later told Gullu that he should not have made a comment about Uditi's personal life. Gullu realised his mistake and later approached Uditi to apologise for bringing up her past relationship.

Uditi has previously spoken about her breakup with Karan Wahi on Bigg Boss 20. During a conversation with Scout OP, she called the breakup a “blessing in disguise” and said it had changed both her personal life and career.

She had also spoken about the problems that led to their split. Uditi said that after she and Karan adopted their pet Noah during the lockdown, taking care of the pet became a reason for several arguments between them.

There was also speculation about Karan entering the Salman Khan show as a wildcard, which he later denied.

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