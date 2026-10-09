'<i>Logon Ki Dukaan Band Ho Gayi</i>': When Nana Patekar Told NDTV How Amitabh Bachchan Changed Bollywood Forever

Today megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of us. Like several of Nana Patekar's fans and close associates, the veteran actor is also reeling from the news of his sudden death.

Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning (October 8) following a severe cardiac arrest at his Goa home. He was 75.

Since his death, Amitabh Bachchan has shared several posts online remembering the co-star of the 1999 action film Kohram. The senior actor, who will turn 84 on Sunday, also paid an emotional tribute to Nana Patekar on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18, hours after his death.

On Friday evening, Amitabh Bachchan shared a series of his memories about Nana Patekar. One of those core memories was a snippet of the late actor's exclusive interview with NDTV during the promotions of his 2024 film Vanvaas. Directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar fame, the movie also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Rajpal Yadav.

In the clip of the NDTV interview, shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram page, Nana Patekar recalled a key moment on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 which was actually edited out of the episode.

"A few days ago, we went to Amitabh Bachchan ji's Kaun Banega Crorepati. They edited out that part from the show but I told him at the time, 'Amit ji, aapke aane ke baad hamara filmmaking badal gaya. Aap hero rehte the, comedian bhi aap, aap naachte bhi the, kabhi-kabhaar aap saree pehenke aurat bhi ban jaate the. Kitne logon ki dukaan band ho gayi! (Amit ji, you changed our filmmaking forever. You did the hero roles, you played comedians too, you could dance as well. Sometimes you would even wear a saree to dress up like a woman. You put so many people out of business!')" Nana Patekar had told NDTV in 2024.

Watch: Nana Patekar's Full NDTV Interview

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan shared the video of his tearful tribute to Nana Patekar on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18.

"Stunned! We used to be in touch with each other every other day. His message didn't come today," he captioned the post on X.

In his rich tribute to his co-actor on Kaun Banega Crorepati on Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan called Nana Patekar "an unparalleled artist, friend, well-wisher and philanthropist".

"His fearlessness, simplicity, and his courage to speak truth to power set him apart. Some people may leave us, but their voice, benevolence, and teachings remain with us forever. Nana was like that," he had said.

In his tribute, the megastar also recounted hosting Nana Patekar on Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2024, saying he will always remember that evening.

"He didn't just have an impact on us through his words, but he also donated the winning amount to charity. His social service was exemplary. The KBC family pays homage to him."

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Pune, Maharashtra, late on Thursday night.

Also Read | "I Will Die Someday Too": Nana Patekar Was Unafraid Of Death In Real Life