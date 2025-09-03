<i>Bigg Boss 19's</i> Highest Paid Contestant Is Gaurav Khanna, Earning Double Of What Amaal Mallik Is

Salman Khan's Big Boss 19 premiered on August 25, 2025. Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, and Gaurav Khanna, to name a few, are some of the most popular contestants. While last week there were speculations about Gaurav Khanna being the highest-paid contestant this season, reports now suggest that it is indeed true.

What's Happening

According to SCREEN, Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna is taking home nearly Rs 17.5 lakhs per week, which is about Rs 2.5 lakhs per day.

Following him is music composer Amaal Mallik, who is being paid Rs 8.75 lakhs per week, which comes to roughly Rs 1.25 lakhs per day.

As per SCREEN, Gaurav Khanna will also be seen in a new project, which will premiere either on Star or Colors, once Big Boss 19 concludes.

With 17.5 lakhs per week, Gaurav Khanna is now ranked in the list of the top 6 highest-paid contestants in Big Boss history. However, Pamela Anderson is still leading with an astounding figure of Rs 2.5 crore that she took home for a three-day stint. Karanveer Bohra was also given Rs 20 lakhs a week in the 12th season of Big Boss.

Tentative Earnings Of Other Contestants

As for other popular stars who are competing in Big Boss 19, Awez Darbar and Ashnoor Kaur are each being paid Rs 6 lakhs a week.

Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari are reportedly taking home the lowest fees this season.

About Big Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 will predominantly broadcast on OTT and have a repeat airing on TV on the same day. Multiple sources confirmed that the new season does not have a big budget compared to its previous seasons.

Celebrities such as Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Zeeshan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari, and Baseer Ali are also a part of the reality show.

This year, the fresh episodes will drop on OTT first and will premiere on Colors TV one and a half hours later.

In A Nutshell

Gaurav Khanna is the highest-paid contestant of Big Boss 19, beating music composer Amaal Mallik. Gaurav Khanna has been reportedly roped in for an all-new project with either Star or Colors once Big Boss 19 wraps up.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Accuses Gaurav Khanna Of "Back-Stabbing" Over Captaincy Task