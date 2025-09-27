<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Baseer Ali Calls Pranit More "Ugly". His Reaction

Bigg Boss 19 is keeping viewers entertained with its daily dose of drama, tasks and fights. In one of the latest episodes, actor Baseer Ali and comedian Pranit More got into a heated argument, with Baseer crossing the line and mocking Pranit's appearance.

During the war of words, Pranit More called Baseer Ali “sasta angrez” (cheap foreigner), to which the Splitsvilla 10 participant hit back, saying that the comedian was an “uglier version” of some celebrity (whose name was not revealed).

Pranit More, however, did not lose his cool and told Baseer Ali, “Theek hai, ugly hu par dil ka achha hu. (Okay, I might be ugly, but I have a good heart).”

Justifying his statement, Baseer Ali explained, “Uglier version bola. Ugly nahi hai. Bohot khoobsurat hai tu. (I called you an uglier version. Not ugly. You are very beautiful). The most handsome man on Earth."

Tensions further flared inside the Bigg Boss House after Pranit More confronted singer-composer Amaal Mallik for allegedly talking behind his back. As their quarrel intensified, Baseer Ali stepped in and asked Amaal not to get provoked.

Taunting Pranit More, Baseer Ali said, “You have done 400–500 shows and still nobody knows you." The comedian snapped at the actor and said, “Even nobody knows you."

Baseer Ali and Pranit More's fiery clash grabbed the attention of former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli. She shared a clip of the argument on her Instagram Stories, slamming the nasty exchange of words and extending her support to Pranit.

She wrote, “What a shame to watch such comments. Looking at someone's skin tone and commenting is pathetic !!! Pranit, the entire Maharashtra and people from all over the country are standing with you. Apla Marathi manus ahe guysssss. Support him. We are proud of you. Stand tall in front of them alone."

Previously, Baseer Ali got into a tiff with actor Gaurav Khanna, telling him, “Aap main dum hi nahi hai (You do not have it in you)”. Read all about it here.

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24.