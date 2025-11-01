<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amaal Mallik's Team Calls Nehal Chudasama's Allegations "Wrong, Fake And Derogatory"

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is keeping viewers engaged with its daily dose of drama. A couple of days ago, evicted contestant Nehal Chudasama recalled her fight with Amaal Mallik during a task, claiming that the argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

Amaal Mallik's Team Issues A Statement

Now, Amaal Mallik's team has reacted to the allegations on social media.

The statement read, “Nehal Chudasama, your allegations are absolutely wrong, fake, and derogatory against Amaal, and it's disappointing to see such false narratives being used for attention after eviction. We do have a few basic & logical questions for you & your audience.”

The questions asked were as follows:

"If what you're saying is true, why didn't you raise it on Weekend Ka Vaar when Salman Khan himself clarified the incident? That was your moment to speak up on national TV. Why stay silent then and speak now, outside the house?”

"If your claim had any truth to it, do you think every housemate inside would have stayed quiet? These contestants have never held back from calling out what's wrong. So why did no one support your version?"

"You yourself, who has made an issue out of something as small as halwa, didn't narrate this incident even once inside the house. How does that add up?"

"Why did you yourself clarify it to Amaal on national television that it wasn't about him, but about your past traumas? Why did your own team post that your reaction 'came from old wounds, not blame'?"

"Why did you later start a friendship with Amaal? Why share laughs and even save him in tasks? Why protect someone who, according to your current story, wronged you?"

"Do you really think that Bigg Boss, Colors TV, Edemol Shine and Salman Khan himself would ignore something this serious? Let's not question their ethics just to grab attention outside."

The concluding words were, “Using false allegations for sympathy is not just unfair to Amaal. It's an insult to every woman genuinely fighting real battles. Misusing such issues weakens the voices of those who truly suffer and speak up with courage. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Stop weaponising false narratives for clout. Truth stands tall, and this time too. IT WILL.”

Nehal Chadasama Claimed That During The Task, Amaal Mallik Crossed Physical Boundaries

After her eviction, Nehal Chudasama opened up about what had happened during the captaincy task. The actress, in a conversation with Filmy Gyan, revealed, “I was on the floor because Amaal didn't want me to write (on the blackboard). I was pushed and was literally lying there. Amaal's face was here; he was on me, on my body. And his hands were on the ground, holding me.”

Nehal also alleged that the makers of Bigg Boss 19 refrained from showing the clip where Amaal was reportedly physically attacking her. She even slammed the makers for editing the footage.

Currently, fans are waiting to see how the drama will unfold after the Weekend Ka Vaar, when one of the contestants will be evicted becuase of Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj.

