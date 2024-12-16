Advertisement

Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Singh Bagga Evicted From The House

After Tajinder Singh Bagga’s exit, there are now 14 contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Tajinder Singh Bagga Evicted From The House
Tajinder Singh Bagga shared this image
New Delhi:

Another week, another eviction from the Bigg Boss 18 house. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga bid farewell to his fellow contestants. The politician was nominated alongside Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Edin Rose and Digvijay Singh Rathee. Earlier in the week, Karan was saved during a task on Thursday, thanks to Chum Darang's efforts. Out of the remaining 5 nominees, Tajinder received the least amount of votes from the audience, which led to his elimination. 

The makers also shared a post on Instagram to announce Tajinder's exit. They dropped a picture of the politician with the text, "Tajinder Bagga ho gaye hai ghar se beghar. Chai pe charcha aur inke shayari ko gharwale aur audience hamesha karenge remember! [Tajinder Bagga has been evicted from the house. His chai pe charcha and poetry will always be remembered by the housemates and the audience.]"

After his elimination, Tajinder Singh Bagga shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). The photo showed him standing at a Hanuman Mandir. Along with the image, he posted a note in Hindi, which translates to: "70 days ago I started my journey by paying obeisance here. As soon as I came back to Delhi, I came here and had darshan. Inside the house, we (I, Shrutika, Eisha, Chum, Shilpa ji) used to start the day with Hanuman Chalisa and Mahamrityunjaya Mantra which gave us a different energy every day. Your love kept me in @BiggBoss's house for 10 weeks, I am very grateful and thankful to everyone. Jai Bajrang Bali, Jai Mahakal." 

After Tajinder Singh Bagga's exit, there are now 14 contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house, including Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and others. The show, which premiered on October 6, is hosted by Salman Khan and airs on Colors TV. Fans can also watch the episodes on JioCinema.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Tajinder Singh Bagga, Bigg Boss 18, Entertainment
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com