Advertisement

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Rajat Dalal And Afreen Khan Over Fight With Avinash Mishra

Salman Khan takes a stand for Bigg Boss 18 contestant Avinash Mishra

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Promo: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Rajat Dalal And Afreen Khan Over Fight With Avinash Mishra
Salman Khan on the show. (courtesy: JioCinema)
New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 18 has been keeping viewers hooked to their screens since its premiere on October 6. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show has been witnessing heated arguments between the contestants over the past two weeks. Now, everyone's attention is on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. A promo video from the upcoming episode is making rounds on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, Salman can be seen bashing Rajat Dalal and Afreen Khan. In case you missed it, Rajat made a shocking claim about co-contestant Avinash Mishra stating that women don't feel safe around him. Questions were also raised about Afreen's rude behaviour towards Avinash. 

In the video, Salman Khan takes a stand for Avinash Mishra and says, “Kiske upar itni baar lanchan lagaya jaaye uski family ka kya hota hoga? Unke upar kya nazar se log dekhte honge ke apka beta, gharwale bolte hai ki women are not safe with him. (What would the family have gone through when a person is accused so many times? How would people look at the family when they learn the housemates saying that women don't feel safe around their son?) I know this. Mere paar bhi bohot saare lanchan lagaye gaye hai. (I have been accused many times as well.) So, I know what my parents go through.”

Taking a dig at Afreen Khan, who is also a life coach by profession, Salman Khan asks, “Aapke profession mei yeh sikhaya nahi jaata ke dusro ke baat suno? (Does your profession not teach you that you should also listen to others?)” to which Afreen answers, “No”.  

In his response, Salman Khan teaches Afreen Khan a lesson. The actor says, “Toh phir aap karte kya ho? Kisiko baat karne dete nahi ho toh usse aap sikhoge kya uske baare mei? Mahaan soch hai, humari woh soch hai hi nahi. Isiliye aapko bhi thoda sa humare level pe utarna hai, planet Earth pe, dharti par. Aap toh saatve aasman par gyan leke baithe ho. Matlab aap toh sirf bhagwano se baat kar sakte ho. (So, what do you do? How can you learn about a person if you don't let others speak? Such a great thought you have, we don't think like that. You have to get down to our level, on planet Earth. You're sitting in 7th heaven with all your knowledge which means you only speak with God).”

Bigg Boss 18 airs on ColorsTV and streams on JioCinema. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan, Afreen Khan
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Reveals He Was Dating Wife Nouran Aly Before Divorcing Vahbiz Dorabjee
<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Promo: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Rajat Dalal And Afreen Khan Over Fight With Avinash Mishra
Kushal Tandon Confirms Dating Shivangi Joshi: "We Are Taking It Very Slow"
Next Article
Kushal Tandon Confirms Dating Shivangi Joshi: "We Are Taking It Very Slow"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com