<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Promo: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Rajat Dalal And Afreen Khan Over Fight With Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18 has been keeping viewers hooked to their screens since its premiere on October 6. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show has been witnessing heated arguments between the contestants over the past two weeks. Now, everyone's attention is on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. A promo video from the upcoming episode is making rounds on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, Salman can be seen bashing Rajat Dalal and Afreen Khan. In case you missed it, Rajat made a shocking claim about co-contestant Avinash Mishra stating that women don't feel safe around him. Questions were also raised about Afreen's rude behaviour towards Avinash.

In the video, Salman Khan takes a stand for Avinash Mishra and says, “Kiske upar itni baar lanchan lagaya jaaye uski family ka kya hota hoga? Unke upar kya nazar se log dekhte honge ke apka beta, gharwale bolte hai ki women are not safe with him. (What would the family have gone through when a person is accused so many times? How would people look at the family when they learn the housemates saying that women don't feel safe around their son?) I know this. Mere paar bhi bohot saare lanchan lagaye gaye hai. (I have been accused many times as well.) So, I know what my parents go through.”

Taking a dig at Afreen Khan, who is also a life coach by profession, Salman Khan asks, “Aapke profession mei yeh sikhaya nahi jaata ke dusro ke baat suno? (Does your profession not teach you that you should also listen to others?)” to which Afreen answers, “No”.

When one hires a life coach like #ArfeenKhan & his wife #SaraAfreenKhan, then life will be surrounded by chaos, and that's why #HrithikRoshan was looking so upset in the past as this #AfreenKhan was his life coach. #SalmanKhan is right on #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/MtEuLXJaVY — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) October 18, 2024

In his response, Salman Khan teaches Afreen Khan a lesson. The actor says, “Toh phir aap karte kya ho? Kisiko baat karne dete nahi ho toh usse aap sikhoge kya uske baare mei? Mahaan soch hai, humari woh soch hai hi nahi. Isiliye aapko bhi thoda sa humare level pe utarna hai, planet Earth pe, dharti par. Aap toh saatve aasman par gyan leke baithe ho. Matlab aap toh sirf bhagwano se baat kar sakte ho. (So, what do you do? How can you learn about a person if you don't let others speak? Such a great thought you have, we don't think like that. You have to get down to our level, on planet Earth. You're sitting in 7th heaven with all your knowledge which means you only speak with God).”

Bigg Boss 18 airs on ColorsTV and streams on JioCinema.