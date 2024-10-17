Arbaaz Khan On Baba Siddique's Death: "We Are All Trying To Recover From This"

NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder sent shockwaves across political and Bollywood communities. Reacting to the same, Actor Arbaaz Khan on Wednesday said Siddique was a very close family friend and loved person.

While speaking to the media, he said, "Baba Siddique sir was a very, very close family friend and very loved person and unke saath aap dekho eid ke time poori industry Jama hoti thi toh unke jaane ka bohot afsoos ho raha hai" (You could see how everyone from the industry used to gather during his Eid bash and his demise is quite saddening.) we have prayers for the family and we all are affected by this incident. It's very unfortunate, but I guess we are all kind of trying to recover from this thing, so just prayers, that's it."

Salman Khan and his family shared a close bond with Siddique.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was killed after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to death on Saturday night.

The last rites of Baba Siddique were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 4 accused so far and three accused are still absconding, search for whom is on. According to the police, the plan to kill Baba Siddiqui had started 3 months ago, the accused had gone to Baba Siddiqui's house several times without weapons.

The police said that the entire planning of Baba Siddiqui's murder was done in Pune. Mumbai Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of more than 15 people in connection with the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)